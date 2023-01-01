Menu

Crime

2 teens arrested after tobacco products stolen from Winnipeg business

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 4:04 pm
A couple of teens have been arrested after multiple cigarette, tobacco products were stolen from a Winnipeg business on Friday.
A couple of teens have been arrested after multiple cigarette, tobacco products were stolen from a Winnipeg business on Friday. . John Woods / The Canadian Press

A couple of teens have been arrested after multiple tobacco products were stolen from a Winnipeg business on Friday.

At 2 a.m. police went to a business in the 500 block of Dale Boulevard for reports of a robbery.

Police say once they arrived on scene they found a 66-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from the effects of bear spray.

The man was medically assessed at the scene by the Winnipeg Paramedic Service.

Read more: Winnipeg advocates work to combat violent youth crimes

Police say officers found two suspects in the first 100 block of Westgrove Way and arrested them after a short pursuit on foot.

The investigation led officers to believe the suspects had gone to the business and stolen multiple tobacco products from behind the counter while it was unattended.

Police say one of the suspects used a can of bear spray on the proprietor before fleeing with the stolen items, estimated at $2,000.

Consequently, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested and charged, the boy remains in custody while the girl has been released on an undertaking.

