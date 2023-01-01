2 teens arrested after tobacco products stolen from Winnipeg business

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of teens have been arrested after multiple tobacco products were stolen from a Winnipeg business on Friday.

At 2 a.m. police went to a business in the 500 block of Dale Boulevard for reports of a robbery.

Police say once they arrived on scene they found a 66-year-old man who appeared to be suffering from the effects of bear spray.

The man was medically assessed at the scene by the Winnipeg Paramedic Service.

Police say officers found two suspects in the first 100 block of Westgrove Way and arrested them after a short pursuit on foot.

The investigation led officers to believe the suspects had gone to the business and stolen multiple tobacco products from behind the counter while it was unattended.

Police say one of the suspects used a can of bear spray on the proprietor before fleeing with the stolen items, estimated at $2,000.

Consequently, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested and charged, the boy remains in custody while the girl has been released on an undertaking.