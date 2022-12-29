Lethbridge man charged following stabbing death of wife

Lethbridge police have laid charges following the stabbing death of a local woman.
Officers rushed to a home in the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving complaints about a disturbance there.
As they arrived, a man came out of the home and was taken into custody.
A critically injured woman was found inside, but died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.
She has been identified as 59-year-old Shelley Dragland.
Her husband, 59-year-old David Albert Dragland has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Dragland remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Jan. 3.
This was Lethbridge’s second murder of the year, according to the police service.
