Crime

Lethbridge man charged following stabbing death of wife

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 2:38 pm
Lethbridge police are investigating a homicide in the city's northside that occurred on Tuesday evening. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are investigating a homicide in the city's northside that occurred on Tuesday evening. Global News

Lethbridge police have laid charges following the stabbing death of a local woman.

Officers rushed to a home in the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving complaints about a disturbance there.

As they arrived, a man came out of the home and was taken into custody.

A critically injured woman was found inside, but died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

She has been identified as 59-year-old Shelley Dragland.

Her husband, 59-year-old David Albert Dragland has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Dragland remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Jan. 3.

This was Lethbridge’s second murder of the year, according to the police service.

