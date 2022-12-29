Lethbridge man charged following stabbing death of wife

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lethbridge police have laid charges following the stabbing death of a local woman.

Officers rushed to a home in the 2500 block of 13 Avenue North just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after receiving complaints about a disturbance there.

As they arrived, a man came out of the home and was taken into custody.

A critically injured woman was found inside, but died at the scene from multiple stab wounds.

She has been identified as 59-year-old Shelley Dragland.

Her husband, 59-year-old David Albert Dragland has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Dragland remains in custody and is expected to appear in court Jan. 3.

This was Lethbridge’s second murder of the year, according to the police service.