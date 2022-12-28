Menu

Canada

Parks Canada responds to distress calls from backcountry skiers

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 28, 2022 6:30 pm
Snowy trees at Sunshine Village in Banff National Park on Feb. 25, 2021. Parks Canada responded to a distress call from some people who were backcountry skiing near Sunshine Village in Banff, Alta. View image in full screen
Snowy trees at Sunshine Village in Banff National Park on Feb. 25, 2021. Parks Canada responded to a distress call from some people who were backcountry skiing near Sunshine Village in Banff, Alta. Kaylen Small/Global News

Parks Canada responded to a distress call from some people who were backcountry skiing near Sunshine Village in Banff.

According to a Sunshine Village spokesperson, guest services received the call on earlier on Wednesday. The spokesperson said Parks Canada is responding to the reports and the resort is providing help due to the proximity of the incident.

Read more: Human-triggered avalanches likely; warning issued for B.C. Interior backcountry

This comes after Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users in B.C.’s Interior. The warning goes into effect immediately and will stay in place until Monday, Jan. 2.

The warning also includes areas near Banff National Park.

There are currently no details on what kind of distress the people are in and how many people were involved.

Alberta RCMP has “no knowledge” of any missing skiers in or outside the boundaries of Sunshine Village, a spokesperson told Global News.

Global News reached out to Parks Canada with a request for comment.

More to come…

