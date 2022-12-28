Parks Canada responds to distress calls from backcountry skiers

Send this page to someone via email

Parks Canada responded to a distress call from some people who were backcountry skiing near Sunshine Village in Banff.

According to a Sunshine Village spokesperson, guest services received the call on earlier on Wednesday. The spokesperson said Parks Canada is responding to the reports and the resort is providing help due to the proximity of the incident.

This comes after Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada issued a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users in B.C.’s Interior. The warning goes into effect immediately and will stay in place until Monday, Jan. 2.

The warning also includes areas near Banff National Park.

❗️ Avalanche Canada, in partnership with @ParksCanada, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users in the BC Interior. This warning is in effect immediately & will apply through the end of Monday, January 2.

There are currently no details on what kind of distress the people are in and how many people were involved.

Alberta RCMP has “no knowledge” of any missing skiers in or outside the boundaries of Sunshine Village, a spokesperson told Global News.

Global News reached out to Parks Canada with a request for comment.

