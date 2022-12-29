Three 15-year-olds arrested and charged in London, Ont. armed robbery

Three teens have been arrested and charged in relation to an armed robbery where a pellet gun was used earlier this month.
On Dec. 9 at 3 a.m., a man was walking away from his vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of Mornington Avenue when he was approached by three unknown boys.
According to police, one of the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, while another pulled out a pellet gun and struck the victim.
Three boys, all 15 years old, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act have been jointly charged with robbery.
Additionally, one has been charged with pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a weapon.
The second boy has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and mischief under $5,000.
The third has also been charged with one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.
All of the accused are expected to appear in London court Thursday.
