Victim shot with pellet gun in London, Ont. armed robbery, police say

London, Ont., police are investigating an armed robbery that took place near Old East Village last week.
On Friday, at 3 a.m., a man was walking away from his vehicle in a parking lot in the 500-block of Mornington Avenue when he was approached by three unknown men, according to police.
Read more: 2 found dead in London, Ont. townhouse complex, police investigate
One of the suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, while another pulled out a firearm. Police say the victim was physically assaulted and struck with pellets from the firearm.
The suspects fled on foot and did not take the victim’s vehicle.
The victim sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Photos of the suspects have been shared and investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying them.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
