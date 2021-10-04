Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 4 2021 7:05pm
01:56

Customers attack, pull pellet gun on Saskatoon pub staff for asking for proof of vaccine

A Saskatoon bar said two or three customers became belligerent, attacked staff, and police had to be called after they allegedly refused to show their proof-of-vaccine.

