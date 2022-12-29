Menu

Crime

Niagara police seek suspect accused of robbing gas station in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 9:02 am
Niagara regional police say a clerk was threatened Wednesday morning by the suspect at the station on Welland Avenue near Neilson. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say a clerk was threatened Wednesday morning by the suspect at the station on Welland Avenue near Neilson. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police are seeking a suspect accused of robbing a gas station in St. Catharines early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the man, believed to be in his mid-40s, walked into the business on Welland Avenue near Neilson and threatened a cashier with a knife, demanded money, then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A police spokesperson says the knife was never actually shown in the incident.

The accused is described as five feet three inches tall with a medium build and a scruffy or unshaven face.

He was wearing a dark blue winter jacket with a black tuque, light-coloured pants and white shoes.

Anyone with infomation can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

