Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity'
Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 26) Seán O'Shea reports from Ridgeway, Ontario on the treacherous conditions, how he also became caught up in the storm, and how a big box retailer became a refuge and hosted a Christmas dinner for some stranded shoppers.

Many of the images that have come out of parts of southern Ontario after a major winter storm several days ago are shocking.

Among the areas hardest hit was the Niagara Region, where lake-effect snowsqualls powered by strong winds dropped plenty of snow.

Photos from The Canadian Press near Fort Erie, Ont., show some houses along the shoreline encased in thick ice.

“What caused that impressive ice build-up on those homes was the intense battering that part of the Lake Erie shoreline took from the powerful storm last week,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“Large waves and spray kicked up by the strong gusts over 120 km/h came up over the break wall, then froze very quickly during the flash freeze.”

Houses along the shores of Lake Erie, near Fort Erie, Ont., remain covered in ice Tuesday, December 27, 2022, following a winter storm that swept through much of Ontario. View image in full screen
Houses along the shores of Lake Erie, near Fort Erie, Ont., remain covered in ice Tuesday, December 27, 2022, following a winter storm that swept through much of Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Niagara Region declared a state of emergency due to the storm, which remains in effect.

Story continues below advertisement

Roads were closed and emergency alerts were even issued for some areas over the weekend — including Fort Erie — advising residents to avoid travel.

Hull said milder weather is now on the way heading into the weekend, along with rain, leading to flooding concerns.

IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

“At this point it looks like the heaviest rain will be north of the Niagara area but with all the snow on the ground in this region coupled with rain falling on top of it, there is the concern for some localized flooding in the area,” he said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Across the border, in Buffalo, N.Y., more than 30 people are reported to have died due to the blizzard.

There, the National Guard is going door to door in parts of Buffalo and its suburbs to check on people who lost power. Authorities are facing the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow as a deep freeze eases into milder weather.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Associated Press

IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
IN PHOTOS: Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm - image View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn
OntarioWeatherCanadaWinter StormOntario weatherOntario stormLake ErieCanada weatherFort ErieOntario winter stormCanada stormCanada winter stormhomes covered in iceHouses covered in ice
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers