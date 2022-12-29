Menu

Crime

Police identify suspect in Kitchener shooting

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 9:20 am
Waterloo police are looking for 39-year-old Michael Allard in connection with a shooting investigation in Kitchener.
Waterloo police are looking for 39-year-old Michael Allard in connection with a shooting investigation in Kitchener. WRPS

Waterloo regional police have issued a warrant for a man in connection with a shooting in Kitchener in September.

Officers were called to Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street in the Centreville area on Sept. 22 about a shooting at around 6:45 a.m.

Police say they found a 65-year-old man from Kitchener suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate Thursday morning shooting in Centreville area of Kitchener

Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect in the shooting.

They say 39-year-old Michael Allard of Windsor is considered armed and dangerous, and are advising the public not to approach him.

Story continues below advertisement

If you do see him, you are asked to contact 911, the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

