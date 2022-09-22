Waterloo police investigate Thursday morning shooting in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are reporting that one man has been injured as a result of a shooting in the Centreville area of Kitchener.
On Twitter, police announced the shooting near the intersection of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.
They say the man has been taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say that there is no threat to public safety and that the major crimes unit is at the scene investigating.
This story will be updated when further details are available.
