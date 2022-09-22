Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police investigate Thursday morning shooting in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 9:51 am
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police are reporting that one man has been injured as a result of a shooting in the Centreville area of Kitchener.

On Twitter, police announced the shooting near the intersection of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Read more: Men from Kitchener and Brampton arrested by Waterloo police on child porn charges

They say the man has been taken to an out-of-region hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety and that the major crimes unit is at the scene investigating.

Trending Stories

This story will be updated when further details are available.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener shooting tagWaterloo shooting tagWeber street kitchener tagKinzie Avenue Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers