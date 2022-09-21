Men from Kitchener and Brampton arrested by Waterloo police on child porn charges

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in as many days, Waterloo Regional Police have announced an arrest by their cybercrime – internet child exploitation unit.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man in connection with an investigation that began last month after they received word from the National Child Exploitation Centre about someone who had shared and possessed child pornography.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography (two counts) and making child pornography available.

On Tuesday, they announced that a 19-year-old Brampton man was facing charges of making available child pornography and possession of child pornography in a separate case.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said an allegation of sexual offences against children had been reported to police in June, prompting the investigation.