Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Men from Kitchener and Brampton arrested by Waterloo police on child porn charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 1:21 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

For the second time in as many days, Waterloo Regional Police have announced an arrest by their cybercrime – internet child exploitation unit.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man in connection with an investigation that began last month after they received word from the National Child Exploitation Centre about someone who had shared and possessed child pornography.

Read more: Child cyclist injured after being struck by car in Kitchener on Monday night

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning and has been charged with making child pornography, possession of child pornography (two counts) and making child pornography available.

Trending Stories

On Tuesday, they announced that a 19-year-old Brampton man was facing charges of making available child pornography and possession of child pornography in a separate case.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 4 people injured during weekend robbery at business in Kitchener, police say

Police said an allegation of sexual offences against children had been reported to police in June, prompting the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagBrampton Crime tagBrampton news tagKitchener man arrested tagWaterloo child pornography tagBrampton man arrested tagBrampton man arrested child porn tagKitchener man arrested child porn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers