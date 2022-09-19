4 people injured during weekend robbery at business in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say four people were taken to hospital after a robbery in the Cherry Hill area of Kitchener over the weekend.
According to police, several men entered into a business near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street, at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The say the men were flashed handguns and ordered their victims to hand over there personal property.
Four people needed to be taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not specify how the injuries occured
