Crime

4 people injured during weekend robbery at business in Kitchener: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 11:08 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say four people were taken to hospital after a robbery in the Cherry Hill area of Kitchener over the weekend.

According to police, several men entered into a business near Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street, at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Kitchener man left with gunshot wound from shooting late Thursday

The say the men were flashed handguns and ordered their victims to hand over there personal property.

Trending Stories

Four people needed to be taken to area hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Man left with stab wounds after teen brawl in Kitchener: police

Police did not specify how the injuries occured

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagkitchener robbery tagBelmont Avenue Kitchener tagKarn Street Kitchener tag

