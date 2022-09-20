Child cyclist injured after being struck by car in Kitchener on Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

A child cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Kitchener during rush hour on Monday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a collision between the cyclist and a vehicle occurred at around 5:30 p.m. near Lorne Avenue and Gottscheer Court.

Police say the child was taken to hospital by Waterloo paramedics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the incident remains under investigation. Witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage can call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.