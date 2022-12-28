Fatal hotel fire at Gladstone, Man. under investigation: RCMP

See more sharing options

One person is dead following a fire at a hotel in Gladstone, Man. early Christmas morning.

RCMP were called to the fire at the hotel on Morris Street around 1:40 a.m.

Police say officers helped evacuate building connected to the hotel with help from a local resident, while firefighters battled blaze.

Investigators say officers were told a man who lived in one of the rooms had not been seen and was potentially still in the building.

Human remains were found inside the building once the fire was put out.

In a release Wednesday RCMP said work to identify the victim is ongoing.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating the cause of the fire.

Gladstone is roughly 134 km west of Winnipeg.