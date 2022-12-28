Menu

Fire

Man, woman injured in Christmas moring fire have died: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 2:31 pm
Winnipeg police say a man and woman injured in a fire at an apartment building on Qu’Appelle Avenue early Christmas morning have died. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say a man and woman injured in a fire at an apartment building on Qu’Appelle Avenue early Christmas morning have died. Global News / File

Two people injured in a fire at a Winnipeg apartment building early on Christmas morning have died, police say.

Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition, after fire broke out in the six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

Read more: Winnipeg firefighters rescue residents trapped in Christmas morning fire

The city has previously said firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived and immediately called additional crews to the scene after learning there were occupants trapped inside, including some with disabilities who required assistance getting out.

Firefighters fought the blaze from inside the building while simultaneously searching suites and rescuing residents, the city has said.

Click to play video: 'String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned'
String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police told Global News a man and a woman have since succumbed to their injuries.

The victims have not been identified.

Police also could not confirm whether the two people who died were among those taken to hospital, as no information could be provided until next of kin were notified.

Read more: String of Christmas weekend fires has Winnipeg community activist concerned

 

Winnipeg Transit buses were deployed to the scene to provide shelter for evacuees as crews fought the fire, and an emergency social services team was deployed to assist 42 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

The city reported four other fires that did not result in any death or injury during the evening of Dec. 24 and early morning of Dec. 25.

Police say they arrested a suspect shortly after the fatal fire but that they were later released with no charges laid.

Police continue to investigate the cause along with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, which a police spokesperson noted is typical after a severe or fatal fire.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire'
Seven people temporarily displaced by Sherbrook Street apartment fire
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg fireFatal FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceWinnipeg firefightersQu'Appelle Avenuewinnipeg fatal fire
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

