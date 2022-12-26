Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg firefighters rescue residents trapped in Christmas morning fire

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2022 12:04 pm
Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition after firefighters in Winnipeg rescued residents trapped in a burning apartment building early Christmas morning. View image in full screen
Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition after firefighters in Winnipeg rescued residents trapped in a burning apartment building early Christmas morning. Randall Paull / Global News

Six people were sent to hospital, including three in critical condition after firefighters in Winnipeg rescued residents trapped in a burning apartment building early Christmas morning.

A city news release says members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the six-storey building on Qu’Appelle Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

They immediately called additional crews to the scene and learned there were occupants trapped inside, including some with disabilities who required assistance getting out.

Read more: Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to fire

The release says firefighters fought the blaze from inside the building while simultaneously searching suites and evacuating residents.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Winnipeg Transit deployed buses to the scene to provide shelter for evacuees, and an emergency social services team was deployed to assist 42 displaced residents in finding temporary accommodations.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Fire Prevention Week: Planning your escape'
Fire Prevention Week: Planning your escape
FireManitobawinnipegChristmasApartment Firewinnipeg apartment fireResidents Rescued
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers