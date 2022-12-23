Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to fire

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No injuries are being reported in a fire that forced the evacuation of a Winnipeg apartment building Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey apartment block in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue around 9:49 p.m.

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the building on arrival, but were able to attack the blaze from inside the building, the city said in a release Friday.

0:19 Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze

The fire was declared under control in just under 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, but all residents were able to return to their suites later in the evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.