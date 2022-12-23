Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to fire

No injuries are being reported in a fire that forced the evacuation of a Winnipeg apartment building Thursday night.
Fire crews were called to the three-storey apartment block in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue around 9:49 p.m.
Read more: Winnipeg house fire sends one to hospital
Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the building on arrival, but were able to attack the blaze from inside the building, the city said in a release Friday.
The fire was declared under control in just under 20 minutes.
-
82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: The old gang (and their kids) reunite in Point Place
The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, but all residents were able to return to their suites later in the evening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.
Comments