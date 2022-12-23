Menu

Fire

Winnipeg apartment building evacuated due to fire

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 10:24 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

No injuries are being reported in a fire that forced the evacuation of a Winnipeg apartment building Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to the three-storey apartment block in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue around 9:49 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg house fire sends one to hospital

Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from the building on arrival, but were able to attack the blaze from inside the building, the city said in a release Friday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze'
Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze

The fire was declared under control in just under 20 minutes.

Read more: Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze

The entire building was evacuated as a precaution, but all residents were able to return to their suites later in the evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.

