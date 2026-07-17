‘Pretty scary’: Pemberton residents ready to leave as wildfire fight continues

The owner of the GreenWood Country Inn in Pemberton, B.C., says crews have been working through the night to protect the community from a wildfire.

The Signal Hill wildfire is now an estimated 97 hectares in size and burning close to the community of about 3,600 people.

“It’s been very spectacular to see the fire this close,” Margit de Haan, owner of the inn told Global News.

“I mean, we had many fires here in the past, but the fire is close to town. It is pretty scary. But luckily, we do have a lot of water sources. The lake and Green River is nearby.”

De Hann said that part of the town lost power as the fire is burning partly under the power lines, but it has since been restored.

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She said they have guests staying at the inn and they are just staying prepared in case they need to leave at a moment’s notice.

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“Yesterday I was also busy moving a lot of valuable items to my garage because I just figured it was safer there because we have concrete walls where the garage is,” de Hann added.

“So yeah, it makes you realize what’s valuable to you and what’s not. Certain things I’m like, OK, they can burn down. That’s OK. But other things I really treasure. Yeah, but the most important part of it all is to stay alive.”

3:15 Pemberton wildfire

B.C.’s premier said on Friday that he expects wildfires to be top of mind at next week’s first ministers’ meeting on the east coast.

“Given where we are, the amount of training, specialty and research I would be reluctant in handing over because B.C. is well ahead of other provinces in responding to this, unfortunately, because we were affected sooner,” Premier David Eby said.

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Wildfire officials are warning that there could be a potential spike in fire activity in the next few days, with lightning strikes and warm and dry conditions in the forecast.