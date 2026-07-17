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Canada

Crews work through night on B.C. wildfire as evacuation orders hold

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2026 7:58 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Evacuation order expanded near Boston Bar for Brunswick Complex wildfires'
Evacuation order expanded near Boston Bar for Brunswick Complex wildfires
WATCH: Evacuation order expanded near Boston Bar for Brunswick Complex wildfires
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Fire crews in the small bedroom community of Pemberton, B.C., worked through the night to battle a wind-whipped wildfire.

Emily Fardad with the BC Wildfire Service has said crews have made progress on the Signal Hill blaze and that winds are not blowing flames toward the town of 3,400 residents.

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Fardad has said no structures are at risk, and officials don’t expect changes to the evacuation orders and alerts already in place, despite visible flames and smoke from the 38-hectare blaze.

Village officials this week issued an evacuation order for One Mile Lake Park, while other parts of the village and surrounding area were placed under evacuation alert.

Meanwhile, the Brunswick complex of wildfires near Boston Bar in B.C.’s southern Interior triggered new evacuation orders on Thursday, including the townsite.

With hot weather forecast for much of B.C., fire bans have been implemented, though wildfire officials have said multiple new fires were caused by dry lightning.

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