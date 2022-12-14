Vacant Winnipeg home to be demolished after overnight blaze

A vacant home on Wellington Avenue is being demolished Wednesday morning after catching fire overnight.
Although no one was hurt in the blaze, enough damage was caused by smoke, fire and water that the building is being considered a complete loss and was at risk of collapse.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said some neighbouring homes had some water damage and fire crews will continue to extinguish hot spots while the demolition is taking place.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Wellington is expected to remain closed between Arlington Street and Alverstone Street until demolition has been completed.
