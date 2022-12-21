Winnipeg house fire sends one to hospital

See more sharing options

One person was sent to hospital following a house fire in Winnipeg’s Riverbend neighbourhood Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a one-storey home in the first 100 block of Horrox Bay around 8:19 p.m.

The city says smoke and flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived.

Crews battled the blaze from inside the home and the fire was declared under control by 9:11 p.m.

Everyone inside the home when the fire started was able to escape before crews arrived. One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate of damage wasn’t immediately available.