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Fire

Evacuation order issued for area near Big Bar Lake due to aggressive wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 8:28 pm
1 min read
The area that was under an evacuation alert is now under an evacuation order.
The area that was under an evacuation alert is now under an evacuation order. Thompson Nicola Regional District
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An evacuation order has been issued for an area in the southern Cariboo region of B.C. due to a wildfire burning in the region.

The Thompson Nicola Regional District says the Fiftynine Creek wildfire near Big Bar Lake is rapidly escalating and the current evacuation alert is being upgraded to an order.

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This order is in effect for approximately 107 addressed properties in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau).

Impacted areas are:

  • All properties around Big Bar Lake, including the campground at Big Bar Lake Park; and
  • Nearby properties southeast of Big Bar Lake, as outlined on the map.

The regional district says there is a risk that Big Bar Road, which is a gravel road, may be impacted by the fire, so there is a need to upgrade the evacuation alert.

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Everyone in the affected area should leave immediately.

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