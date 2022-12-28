Menu

Fire

3 die in New Tecumseth, Ont. Boxing Day fire, OPP says

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 2:36 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police say a fire that killed three people in the town of New Tecumseth on Boxing Day does not pose a further threat to public safety.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from the force’s Nottawasaga detachment were called to a well-being check at around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 26 on Pyne Hills Court. Police arrived to find a fire at the home and called in additional emergency services.

According to OPP, two people were found dead inside the house and a third person was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Fire and paramedic services assisted at the scene.

Read more: OPP say 1 dead following early morning campground fire in Alliston

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” police said.

The investigation is set to continue with residents warned to expect to see a significant police presence in the area.

