OPP say 1 dead following early morning campground fire in Alliston

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after an early morning fire at a campground on Highway 89 in Alliston.

On Thursday, around 4:30 a.m., police received a call from the New Tecumseth Fire Department regarding a trailer on fire at Rolling Acres Campground.

When police arrived, they say the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

New Tecumseth firefighters were able to limit the damage to surrounding properties.

One person was found dead.

OPP say the name of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

The Ontario fire marshal’s office has been notified and is on the scene, which is being held by police as the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fire or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to call Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).