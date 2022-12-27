North Vancouver apartment fire sends two to hospital

See more sharing options

Two people were taken to hospital following an early morning apartment fire in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out in a third-floor unit of a building on Marine Drive near Lower Capilano Road.

Crews with both the District of North Vancouver and West Vancouver fire and rescue services responded.

District of North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Mark Dear said crews arrived to find the unit fully involved, but were able to extinguish the flames.

The condition of the two people taken to hospital was not yet clear. Dear said a firefighter also suffered a minor injury.