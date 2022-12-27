Menu

Fire

North Vancouver apartment fire sends two to hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 27, 2022 3:13 pm
Crews respond to an early morning apartment fire in North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Crews respond to an early morning apartment fire in North Vancouver. Global News

Two people were taken to hospital following an early morning apartment fire in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

The flames broke out in a third-floor unit of a building on Marine Drive near Lower Capilano Road.

Read more: Residents safe but displaced after fire rips through North Vancouver building

Crews with both the District of North Vancouver and West Vancouver fire and rescue services responded.

District of North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Mark Dear said crews arrived to find the unit fully involved, but were able to extinguish the flames.

The condition of the two people taken to hospital was not yet clear. Dear said a firefighter also suffered a minor injury.

Click to play video: 'Popular Tofino restaurant destroyed in a fire'
Popular Tofino restaurant destroyed in a fire
