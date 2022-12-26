‘Spend less’: Boxing Day shopping in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan residents were out in full force Monday for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Some shoppers searched for the best bargains and popular items but others have decided not to spend quite as much on Boxing Day as in years past.

In Kelowna, B.C., customers headed out in droves.

“We’ve been shopping in the mall and then we were just walking around downtown and we came to see this new store,” said Jordyn.

Bernard Avenue is filled with people looking for the best deals and hottest items, including at the ABco shoe store.

“Customers seem to be pretty happy, they had a good Christmas, and they’re well-fed. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing on Boxing Day, which is shopping and looking for stuff so everyone, in general, is in a good mood that’s out,” said Shawn Jordan, general manager of ABco.

The store opened in October and this is their first holiday season in Kelowna, however, that hasn’t stopped them from attracting customers.

“We probably had one of our busiest traffic days being here on Bernard, walk-through traffic is essential,” said Jordan.

“We’re finding that we get a lot of new people that actually haven’t even been into our store yet that are popping in.”

Although businesses have seen a steady flow of shoppers this Boxing Day, some have decided to take a step back and not spend as much this holiday season.

“There’s just less extra money to go around like you got to spend it on the essentials. Gotta cut down on the things you definitely don’t need right, I’ve been spending lots less on things that aren’t essential,” Becca said.

“I’ve been wanting to spend less so I’ll see something but I’ll usually put it aside cause so much right,” said Elizabeth.

“I work at a pizza place, I don’t make enough money to really spend any money in the first place,” said Lucas.

“I don’t go shopping all the time but when I do I just splurge everything, so it kinda all works out,” Jordan said.

“I’m really bad at spending money, I’m bad at saving,” said Seth.

With the rising cost of living, some say they’ll skip the shopping trips in the new year.