Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in west Edmonton on Christmas night

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on 95 Avenue, west of 170 Street on Sunday, Dec. 25, Edmonton police said Monday.

In a news release, police said the female pedestrian was hit at around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, EMS were there and in the process of taking her to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle reported the collision and is cooperating with police, EPS said.

Anyone who saw a female pedestrian in the area before the collision or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

