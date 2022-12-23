B.C. South Coast gets snow, freezing rain and an atmospheric river is on the way

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of B.C.’s South Coast woke up to more snow Friday morning after another winter storm hit the region.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said areas received between two and 18 centimetres of snow and many areas are now experiencing ice pellets.

Freezing rain is still possible, Gordon warned, as the temperatures remain very cold.

Winter storm warnings remain in place from Environment Canada.

The organization said periods of freezing rain will occur Friday evening. It will finally change over to rain Saturday morning. However, the transition to freezing rain and then to rain will occur at least six hours later in Hope, Environment Canada said.

For Lower Mainland residents, Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said the heavy rain will move across the South Coast Friday night and it will be especially wet in the region on Saturday.

This is due to a “developing atmospheric river and entrenched subtropical air,” Madryga said.

“Rainfall amounts will be in the 30 to 70 millimetres range, which will be substantial given also the amount of snow on the ground, and the very mild air with high temperatures up to 9 C.

“In addition, the freezing level will rise to near 2,000 metres, which will result in heavy rain on the North Shore mountains as well.”

Madryga added that the rapid snowmelt, plus the heavy rainfall will lead to localized flooding Saturday through Monday and everyone should attempt to clear snow from the street drains in advance.

Avalanche Canada expects the severe weather to deliver “significant precipitation,” burying a weak, unconsolidated layer of “sugary” snow created by recent prolonged cold weather.

A considerable risk rating means conditions are dangerous, and, while natural avalanches are possible, human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches large and small are expected.

A moderate risk level means a heightened risk on certain terrain, with natural avalanches unlikely.