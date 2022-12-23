B.C. warned of ‘considerable’ avalanche risk in midst of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

A non-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety is warning British Columbians of “considerable” risk on Friday due to the winter storm.

Avalanche Canada expects the severe weather to deliver “significant precipitation,” burying a weak, unconsolidated layer of “sugary” snow created by recent prolonged cold weather.

A considerable risk rating means conditions are dangerous, and, while natural avalanches are possible, human-triggered avalanches are likely. Avalanches large and small are expected.

A moderate risk level means a heightened risk on certain terrain, with natural avalanches unlikely.

Friday’s storm is expected to bring up to 15 centimetres of snow in much of the province, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas under considerable avalanche risk include the Sunshine Coast, the Sea-to-Sky area, the North Shore, the eastern Fraser Valley and the Fraser Canyon.

The rating also applies to the interior of Vancouver Island, from north of Lake Cowichan to just south of Port McNeil, along with northwestern B.C. from Kitimat to Kitsault.

In the Interior, the Kootenays are under considerable risk, while areas under moderate or low risk include the North Coast alongside the Alaskan panhandle, plus parts of the Okanagan and Thompson regions and the Rocky Mountains.

5:58 Vancouver airport says it is ready for the storm Friday

An avalanche forecast provides danger ratings for alpine, treeline and below treeline land. Each level of terrain can have its own rating.

Avalanche Canada has generally listed the alpine and treeline levels as having the greatest risk under current and forecast conditions.