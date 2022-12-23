Menu

Traffic

Lower Mainland bridges close due to winter conditions Friday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Province warns against non-essential travel'
Province warns against non-essential travel
With significant snow, followed by freezing rain and the potential for flooding, the province is advising everyone to avoid non-essential travel and as Emad Agahi reports that prompted last-minute shoppers to rush to stores.

Some of the bridges in the Lower Mainland are closing on Friday due to winter conditions.

At 10:15 a.m., the Port Mann Bridge closed in both directions.

At 10:26 a.m., the Alex Fraser Bridge closed in both directions.

These closures come as snow, ice pellets and freezing rain is hitting the region hard.

On the Port Mann Bridge, the province said drivers face the risk of ice falling from cables onto vehicles.

Freezing rain has caused ice to accumulate on the bridge cables, which cross all traffic lanes.

There is no estimated time for when the bridges will reopen.

The Coquihalla Highway southbound between Hope and Merritt was also closed for a few hours Friday morning but has since reopened.

Read more: Coquihalla Highway southbound between Hope and Merritt reopened

Click to play video: 'Fines for not clearing snow from cars and other snow driving etiquette'
Fines for not clearing snow from cars and other snow driving etiquette

The Lower Mainland was hit with another blast of winter weather overnight Thursday.

Global BC meteorologist Kristi Gordon said between two and 18 centimetres fell across the region.

As of Friday morning, many areas are experiencing ice pellets and the risk of freezing rain remains high.

Winter storm warnings for the region remain in effect and a full change to rain for Metro Vancouver is not expected until later Friday, Gordon added.

The risk of freezing rain will continue in the Fraser Valley through Saturday morning.

Read more: Vancouver airport ‘fully operational’ Friday with 50% of schedule flying

More to come.

