Man in stable condition after police-involved shooting in Calgary, ASIRT investigating

A man is in serious but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting with Calgary police Wednesday night.

In a news release, CPS said a man was reported with a weapon at a parkade in the 0-100 block of Varsity Estates Circle N.W., at around 11:42 p.m.

After trying to de-escalate the situation over an extended period of time, police said the man refused to comply with an officer’s directions.

“The situation ultimately escalated to a point that an officer discharged their service weapon,” CPS said.

The man was immediately given medical attention by officers and by EMS who were already at the scene. The man has since been transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is aware of the situation and will take over the investigation.

No further details are expected.

