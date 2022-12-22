Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in stable condition after police-involved shooting in Calgary, ASIRT investigating

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 7:56 am
File: police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. View image in full screen
File: Police tape is shown cordoning off a crime scene. Larry MacDougal, The Canadian Press Images

A man is in serious but stable condition after an officer-involved shooting with Calgary police Wednesday night.

In a news release, CPS said a man was reported with a weapon at a parkade in the 0-100 block of Varsity Estates Circle N.W., at around 11:42 p.m.

After trying to de-escalate the situation over an extended period of time, police said the man refused to comply with an officer’s directions.

Read more: Organized crime unit arrests gun-toting pair after downtown Calgary restaurant visit

“The situation ultimately escalated to a point that an officer discharged their service weapon,” CPS said.

The man was immediately given medical attention by officers and by EMS who were already at the scene. The man has since been transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is aware of the situation and will take over the investigation.

No further details are expected.

Click to play video: 'ASIRT finds Calgary police officer not criminally liable in fatal 2018 shooting'
ASIRT finds Calgary police officer not criminally liable in fatal 2018 shooting
Related News
Calgary crimeCalgary PoliceCPSPolice ShootingASIRTAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamOfficer-Involved ShootingAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamsCalgary Police Officer-involved Shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers