Crime

ASIRT investigates police-involved shooting on Elizabeth Metis Settlement

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 11:37 am
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team. View image in full screen
FILE: ASIRT is investigating an Oct. 2 arrest by St. Albert RCMP. ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened on Elizabeth Metis Settlement near Cold Lake, Alta., last month.

Cold Lake RCMP responded to a firearms call just before noon on Nov. 8.

“It was reported that a male was driving a stolen side-by-side and he attended a residence and pointed a firearm at a person,” reads a police statement issued Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta watchdog investigates police-involved shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Police found the man, and when he tried to flee, the officer fired his gun.

There were no injuries, according to RCMP.

Elizabeth Metis Settlement is about 290 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, and about 35 kilometres south of Cold Lake, Alta., near the Saskatchewan border.

