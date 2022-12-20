ASIRT investigates police-involved shooting on Elizabeth Metis Settlement

See more sharing options

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened on Elizabeth Metis Settlement near Cold Lake, Alta., last month.

Cold Lake RCMP responded to a firearms call just before noon on Nov. 8.

“It was reported that a male was driving a stolen side-by-side and he attended a residence and pointed a firearm at a person,” reads a police statement issued Tuesday.

Police found the man, and when he tried to flee, the officer fired his gun.

There were no injuries, according to RCMP.

Elizabeth Metis Settlement is about 290 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, and about 35 kilometres south of Cold Lake, Alta., near the Saskatchewan border.