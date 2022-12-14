Alberta watchdog investigates police-involved shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

See more sharing options

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a shooting involving an RCMP officer that took place Dec. 13 on Saddle Lake Cree Nation, Alta.

St. Paul RCMP were doing a follow-up investigation of a stolen vehicle, the driver of which had outstanding warrants and was believed to be armed.

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, crashed his vehicle into the police vehicle after the two parties met.

It was at this time that an officer fired off a round from their gun. No one was injured.

Police took the suspect into custody and seized a loaded shotgun from his vehicle.

ASIRT is now investigating the incident and why the gun was fired by the officer.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is located about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.