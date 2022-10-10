Menu

Crime

Strathcona County RCMP search for suspect after allegedly shooting at officer, ASIRT investigating

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted October 10, 2022 6:44 pm
RCMP patch computer police View image in full screen
File: An RCMP officer. Courtesty: RCMP

RCMP are looking for a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting at a police officer Monday morning.

Strathcona County RCMP was conducting patrols on Highway 16 at Highway 824 when they located a vehicle with a stolen licence plate around 3:11 a.m.

Police engaged with the occupants of the vehicle and “issued commands to exit the vehicle,” according to a news release.

Read more: 2 people killed in Strathcona County collision

“An occupant pulled out and discharged what appeared to be a firearm at the officer — who then discharged their service weapon,” Mounties added.

The occupants of the vehicle then fled the scene. Numerous police resources were deployed to a large area surrounding the initial area where the incident occurred.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

RCMP said the vehicle is described as a newer model white BMW with Alberta licence plate BKG3370. If anyone witnesses this vehicle, RCMP said to not approach and call 911 or the local police detachment immediately.

Due to there being an officer-involved shooting, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation regarding the shooting.

Independent of ASIRT’s investigation, the Alberta RCMP’s internal review process has been implemented to gather a full account of what took place during this incident, the news release said.

