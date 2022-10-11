Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead following shootout with RCMP, ASIRT investigating

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 11, 2022 5:45 pm
An RCMP vehicle on the side of the road following a shooting incident in Strathcona County Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle on the side of the road following a shooting incident in Strathcona County Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Global News

A 30-year-old male died following an altercation with police Monday evening that resulted in a shootout.

An officer-involved shooting incident from very early Monday morning in Strathcona County led police on a search for a white BMW, which officer said the suspects drove off in.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police received a call that a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle was driving “erratically” on the highway near New Sarepta, a hamlet just east of Leduc.

The car was in a ditch when Strathcona RCMP found it and there were “two civilians assisting a lone occupant,” a news release said Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories

Read more: Strathcona County RCMP search for suspect after allegedly shooting at officer, ASIRT investigating

“The occupant was approached by officers and an altercation occurred where officers discharged their firearms and the male suspect was shot.”

Story continues below advertisement

No officers were injured.

Police gave medical assistance to the victim but he died from his injuries on scene. Police said there was a “non-police firearm” on scene.

Alberta Serious Incident Report Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting, as well as the one along Highway 16 earlier that day, and will investigate whether the two incidents are related.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagShooting tagGun Violence tagPolice Shooting tagASIRT tagStrathcona County tagLeduc tagNew Sarepta tagwhite BMW tagShooting involving police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers