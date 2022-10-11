1 man dead following shootout with RCMP, ASIRT investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old male died following an altercation with police Monday evening that resulted in a shootout.

An officer-involved shooting incident from very early Monday morning in Strathcona County led police on a search for a white BMW, which officer said the suspects drove off in.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Monday, police received a call that a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle was driving “erratically” on the highway near New Sarepta, a hamlet just east of Leduc.

The car was in a ditch when Strathcona RCMP found it and there were “two civilians assisting a lone occupant,” a news release said Tuesday afternoon.

“The occupant was approached by officers and an altercation occurred where officers discharged their firearms and the male suspect was shot.”

No officers were injured.

Police gave medical assistance to the victim but he died from his injuries on scene. Police said there was a “non-police firearm” on scene.

Alberta Serious Incident Report Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting, as well as the one along Highway 16 earlier that day, and will investigate whether the two incidents are related.