Catastrophic Nepal, Tibet flood death toll soars as 25 Canadians still missing

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Catastrophic flash floods in a border area of Nepal and Tibet, an autonomous region of China, have killed at least 353 and left more than 1,300 people missing as of Thursday. Many were foreigners in the area for trekking, guided tours or a pilgrimage to a sacred Hindu site.

The number of missing from Wednesday’s disaster may vary across agencies because of differences in how they collected data, when it was reported and how it was verified, as well as gaps in coordination between those assembling data and those conducting rescue efforts in the affected area.

Nepal

Police reported at least 353 dead and 826 missing. Local reports cited the National Emergency Operation Center as saying Thursday the missing included 113 Nepali tourists, 85 security personnel from the army and police as well as 161 residents from the Rasuwa district and one from the Nuwakot district.

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The National Tourism Board later Thursday said 517 foreigners were missing.

Canada

Nepal’s tourism board said 25 of the missing were from Canada.

Global News sent a request to Global Affairs Canada on Thursday to confirm the number of Canadians believed to be missing. A response is pending.

View image in full screen Nepalese army soldiers stand in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

China

State media reported at least three people died and 558 were missing in Gyirong County, Tibet. Tibet is an autonomous region of China.

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Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that 260 of the 558 missing people were foreigners. In addition, nearly 100 Chinese citizens were missing on the Nepal side, China’s foreign ministry said.

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India

India’s External Affairs Ministry said 288 Indian nationals remain uncontactable. They included 73 people who were working on a power project. Nepal officials have said many Indian tourists were on pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in Tibet, a sacred site for Hindus.

United States

The board said 65 of the missing were from the United States.

Malaysia

The board said 51 Malaysians were missing.

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said that 55 Ukrainians are missing. The number includes two tourist groups of 47 and seven people, in addition to one Ukrainian woman travelling with a foreign tour group, the ministry said.

View image in full screen A two-wheeler lies in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

Australia

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The board said 35 Australians were missing.

Britain

The board said 33 of the missing were from Britain.

South Korea

South Korean government officials said nine citizens working on building a hydropower plant in Nepal were missing.

Singapore

Eight Singaporeans were missing, according to Nepal tourism board.

Germany

Nepal’s tourism board said eight tourists from Germany were missing.

Russia

The Russian Embassy in Nepal said eight of its citizens were missing.

South Africa

The board said six South Africans were missing.

Latvia

The board said six tourists from Latvia were missing.

View image in full screen People walk past damage in the aftermath of flash floods in Devighat in the Nuwakot district in Nepal, Thursday, Aug 27, 2026. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

Japan

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed worry about five Japanese nationals whom local media reported were missing.

New Zealand

Five people from New Zealand were missing, said Nepal’s tourism board.

France

The board said four French citizens were missing.

Belgium

The board said three from Belgium were missing.

Spain

The board said three visitors from Spain were missing.

Others

The board said two people each from Italy, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Ireland and Netherlands were missing. It said 10 others — one each from Belarus, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Lithuania, Philippines, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Serbia and Sweden — were also missing.

– with a file from Global News’ Ariel Rabinovitch

– more to come