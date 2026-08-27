Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

No prison absences for man who murdered 5-year-old Jessica Koopmans in Lethbridge

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 3:45 pm
2 min read
Flowers and a sign left by a well wisher outside the Koopmans home in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sunday May 13, 2001. View image in full screen
Flowers and a sign left by a well wisher outside the Koopmans home in Lethbridge, Alta. on Sunday May 13, 2001. Adrian Wyld/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man who kidnapped and killed a five-year-old girl in southern Alberta told a parole hearing Thursday that he was worried about being exposed as a pedophile and smothered the child in a state of panic.

Anthony Gallup, appearing by video from a minimum security prison in B.C., made his first request for freedom since he was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Jessica Koopmans in 2001.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence and offenders can’t apply for full parole for 25 years.

The 66-year-old wanted unescorted temporary absences to attend a workshop in Kamloops, B.C., aimed at helping individuals suffering from childhood trauma.

The Parole Board of Canada denied the request.

It said Gallup isn’t ready for any additional freedoms and releasing him would be premature.

Story continues below advertisement

Jessica was taken from her Lethbridge home on May 4, 2001. A week later, her naked body was found under a pile of brush near the town of Fort Macleod.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Harold Anthony (Tony) Gallup, who was 31 at the time, was arrested a week after that.

Gallup was a family friend of Jessica’s mother, who frequently played with her two daughters and dated her best friend.

During the murder trial, the Globe and Mail reported court heard Gallup had “nightmares” involving sex with young girls, feared he could harm someone and was seeking counselling not long before Jessica disappeared.

He didn’t testify at his trial.

Gallup told the parole board that he took the girl to buy her candy and became aroused. She started to cry.

“It was panic and shame because I didn’t want to be exposed. I didn’t want her to say that something had happened, when nothing had actually happened. I didn’t actually act on any kind of deviant impulse,” Gallup told the board.

He said he will carry the terrible crime with him forever.

“I wish like hell I could trade places with Jessica and be the one that is dead, but I can’t. I can’t go back,” Gallup said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t have any explanations that would satisfy anybody. I am not the same person that I was 25 years ago.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I don't have any explanations that would satisfy anybody. I am not the same person that I was 25 years ago."

Jessica’s mother appeared at the hearing via video link and described Gallup as a master manipulator.

“Life in prison is 25 years,” Sylvia Bouw told the board. “(Jessica) does not get a second chance.

“The possibility of this man’s release reopens wounds that never truly healed and brings back the fear, the pain and the reality of what was taken from us.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "The possibility of this man's release reopens wounds that never truly healed and brings back the fear, the pain and the reality of what was taken from us."

With files from Global News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices