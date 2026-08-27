Driver who caused 2024 Boxing Day crash that killed 9-year-old girl sentenced to 10 years

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A man who sped from Calgary police in a stolen minivan, causing a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Duane Nepoose, 32, pleaded guilty last summer to charges including dangerous driving and fleeing a police officer.

View image in full screen Duane Nepoose is shown in this still image from video during his arrest after he crashed a stolen van and caused the crash that left nine-year-old Victoria Desjardins dead in Calgary, on Dec. 26, 2024. Credit: Calgary court exhibit

Court heard he barrelled through a red light and rammed into the side of a car carrying Victoria Desjardins and her family on Boxing Day 2024.

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The girl died soon after in hospital.

2:07 Community comes together to honour 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins

Her mother and sister were also seriously injured in the crash.

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The Crown had recommended Nepoose be sentenced to between 9 1/2 and 10 1/2 years, while the defence asked for seven to nine years in prison.