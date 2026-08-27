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Crime

Driver who caused 2024 Boxing Day crash that killed 9-year-old girl sentenced to 10 years

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 6:48 pm
1 min read
9-year-old Victoria Desjardin was killed in the crash and four other people, including her sister and mother, were sent to hospital. View image in full screen
9-year-old Victoria Desjardin was killed in the crash and four other people, including her sister and mother, were sent to hospital. Provided to Global News
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A man who sped from Calgary police in a stolen minivan, causing a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Duane Nepoose, 32, pleaded guilty last summer to charges including dangerous driving and fleeing a police officer.

Duane Nepoose is shown in this still image from video during his arrest after he crashed a stolen van and caused the crash that left nine-year-old Victoria Desjardins dead in Calgary, on Dec. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Duane Nepoose is shown in this still image from video during his arrest after he crashed a stolen van and caused the crash that left nine-year-old Victoria Desjardins dead in Calgary, on Dec. 26, 2024. Credit: Calgary court exhibit

Court heard he barrelled through a red light and rammed into the side of a car carrying Victoria Desjardins and her family on Boxing Day 2024.

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The girl died soon after in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Community comes together to honour 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins'
Community comes together to honour 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins

Her mother and sister were also seriously injured in the crash.

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The Crown had recommended Nepoose be sentenced to between 9 1/2 and 10 1/2 years, while the defence asked for seven to nine years in prison.

Click to play video: 'Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins'
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins

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