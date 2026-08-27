Driver who caused 2024 Boxing Day crash that killed 9-year-old girl sentenced to 10 years

By Bill Graveland
The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2026 6:48 pm
Updated August 27, 2026 6:51 pm
1 min read
A man who sped from Calgary police in a stolen minivan, causing a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Duane Nepoose, 32, pleaded guilty last summer to charges including dangerous driving and fleeing a police officer.
Court heard he barrelled through a red light and rammed into the side of a car carrying Victoria Desjardins and her family on Boxing Day 2024.
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The girl died soon after in hospital.
Community comes together to honour 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins
Her mother and sister were also seriously injured in the crash.
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The Crown had recommended Nepoose be sentenced to between 9 1/2 and 10 1/2 years, while the defence asked for seven to nine years in prison.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 9-year-old Victoria Desjardins
© 2026 The Canadian Press
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