Crime

SIU clears York Regional Police officer involved in collision in Aurora, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 6:04 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)– says there is “no basis for proceeding with criminal charges” in connection with a collision involving a York Regional Plice cruiser in Aurora, Ont.

The SIU said that, on Aug. 22, a York Regional Police officer was heading to a call when his cruiser struck an Audi.

According to the SIU, the Audi’s driver — a 23-year-old man — and his 22-year-old female passenger were both “seriously injured.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootout with Toronto cop killer: SIU

The SIU’s Director determined there are “no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law.”

“As such, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case,” the SIU said. “The file has been closed.”

