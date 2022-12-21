SIU clears York Regional Police officer involved in collision in Aurora, Ont.

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)– says there is “no basis for proceeding with criminal charges” in connection with a collision involving a York Regional Plice cruiser in Aurora, Ont.

The SIU said that, on Aug. 22, a York Regional Police officer was heading to a call when his cruiser struck an Audi.

According to the SIU, the Audi’s driver — a 23-year-old man — and his 22-year-old female passenger were both “seriously injured.”

The SIU’s Director determined there are “no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law.”

“As such, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case,” the SIU said. “The file has been closed.”