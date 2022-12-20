Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootout with Toronto cop killer: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Officers involved in a shootout with a gunman who killed three people, including a Toronto police officer, have been cleared of wrongdoing by Ontario’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers’ use of force in an exchange of gunfire with the 40-year-old suspect in a Hamilton cemetery was justified given the circumstances.

The SIU report lays out in detail what happened on Sept. 12, when investigators say the suspect — who has since been identified as Sean Petrie — shot and killed a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga, Ont., Tim Hortons.

The report says he then carjacked a Jeep and drove to an auto repair workshop where he used to work, and killed the owner and an employee.

The SIU says the suspect was armed with a pistol, carrying a plastic bag with extra ammunition and wearing a ballistic vest capable of stopping bullets used in some police weapons when he was eventually tracked down by police in a Hamilton cemetery that afternoon.

The report says the suspect approached a police officer and started firing in her direction, then four officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect, who appeared to be trying to reload his pistol.