Crime

Officers cleared of wrongdoing in shootout with Toronto cop killer: SIU

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 20, 2022 2:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Sean Petrie, the suspect in the violent shooting rampage that left two people dead has a lengthy criminal record'
Sean Petrie, the suspect in the violent shooting rampage that left two people dead has a lengthy criminal record
WATCH ABOVE: A parole board document shows Sean Petrie was convicted of property crime, drug trafficking and possessing weapons and was ordered to stay away from negative peers. Catherine McDonald reports – Sep 13, 2022

Officers involved in a shootout with a gunman who killed three people, including a Toronto police officer, have been cleared of wrongdoing by Ontario’s police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers’ use of force in an exchange of gunfire with the 40-year-old suspect in a Hamilton cemetery was justified given the circumstances.

The SIU report lays out in detail what happened on Sept. 12, when investigators say the suspect — who has since been identified as Sean Petrie — shot and killed a Toronto police officer at a Mississauga, Ont., Tim Hortons.

Read more: Parole records reveal lengthy criminal past of gunman behind GTA shooting rampage

The report says he then carjacked a Jeep and drove to an auto repair workshop where he used to work, and killed the owner and an employee.

The SIU says the suspect was armed with a pistol, carrying a plastic bag with extra ammunition and wearing a ballistic vest capable of stopping bullets used in some police weapons when he was eventually tracked down by police in a Hamilton cemetery that afternoon.

The report says the suspect approached a police officer and started firing in her direction, then four officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect, who appeared to be trying to reload his pistol.

Click to play video: 'GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform'
GTA shootings: Detective says Toronto officer killed believed to be targeted due to being in uniform
CrimeTorontoHamiltonToronto crimeMississaugaMiltonAndrew HongToronto Police Officer KilledSean PetrieToronto-area shooting spree
© 2022 The Canadian Press

