Parole records reveal lengthy criminal past of gunman behind GTA shooting rampage

Send this page to someone via email

The suspected gunman who killed two, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others, had a lengthy criminal history, according to parole records obtained by Global News.

A Parole Board of Canada decision from 2010 stated that Sean Petrie had previous convictions for violent crimes like robbery and illegally possessing guns, and also suggested he had alleged gang connections.

“It is in the interest of public safety in terms of the specific risk you present that you be prohibited from any contact with your negative peers,” the board wrote.

Peel police had identified a Shawn Petry, 30, as the suspect in a shooting rampage that spanned several cities Monday in the Greater Toronto Area. Sources and documents obtained by Global News have confirmed Sean Petrie, 40, is the man suspected of killing Const. Andrew Hong, who was shot on his lunch break.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your offence cycle as demonstrated by your criminal history is directly linked to the negative influence of criminal others, including those involved in the gang subculture,” the board wrote. Multiple sources told Global News that Petrie had an extensive criminal history spanning roughly 20 years.

“Your involvement with these associates has led to your convictions for property crimes, robbery, drug trafficking, and weapon possession.”

Peel police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Few details have been released about the gunman who began his deadly rampage at a Mississauga Tim Hortons on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 12, killing Toronto police Const. Andrew Hong and injuring another person in what police have called an “ambush” style attack.

The suspect, who appeared to be dressed in all black with a yellow construction vest, then fled in a Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

Three people were later shot just before 3 p.m. at an autobody shop in Milton including Shakeel Ashraf, who died from his injuries at his MK Auto Repairs shop.

The suspect was later shot and killed in a Hamilton cemetery. The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the watchdog that probes deaths and serious injuries involving police, has invoked its mandate and is now investigating the suspect’s deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

While police have said little about the suspected gunman or his motivations, Global News has learned that he had received a five-year sentence in 2007 and another three-year sentence in 2008 for several violent crimes, including robbery. Details in these cases were not immediately available.

In 2000, he had faced several charges for illegal possession of a firearm, theft under $5,000 and assaulting a police officer, a source said, but the charges were later withdrawn.

His parole records indicated that he was ordered to refrain from “contact with criminal others, including your co-accused(s) as listed, members/affiliates of any gang.”

“You will be prohibited from entering the geographical area where the preponderance of your criminal activity has taken place. In addition you have displayed a comfort with possessing cocaine and other narcotics for the purpose of trafficking,” the board wrote.

According to the parole board, Petrie completed his federal sentence on June 19, 2012, and is “no longer under the authority of the Parole Board of Canada.”

While the parole redacted or withheld the name of the gang and other information, it identified that most of his past criminal activity had taken place in the area of Kipling Avenue, Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The board noted in 2010 that Petrie had completed a violence prevention program “with some gains,” had plans to live with a “a pro-social girlfriend, along with positive sibling support, outside of the area that comprises much of your criminality.”

1:48 Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree Police officer among 2 dead in Ontario shooting spree