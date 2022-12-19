Wife of ATU Canada president injured in Vaughan, Ont., mass shooting, union says

Send this page to someone via email

A union representing transit workers in Canada says its president’s wife was injured in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ont., on Sunday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 confirmed on Monday that ATU Canada President John DiNino’s wife, Doreen DiNino was “one of the victims of this mass shooting.”

“We are grateful to learn that she has survived this horrific incident and is undergoing emergency surgery today,” a statement issued Monday read.

York Regional Police said five victims were killed in the shooting Sunday night at a condominium building in Vaughan.

The suspect — a 73-year-old man — was also killed after an interaction with police.

York Regional Police Chief Chief Jim MacSween said emergency crews received a report of an active shooting call at around 7:20 p.m., on Sunday, at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

MacSween said officers found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, a spokesperson for Ontario’s police watchdog — the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — said the gunman was a tenant in the building.

The SIU said he used a semi-automatic handgun.

According to the SIU, the victims were found in multiple units, on different floors of the building.

The suspect was believed to have been shot dead by one officer in a hallway and there wasn’t an exchange of gunfire, the spokesperson said.

ATU Local 113 said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the “horrific attack” on Sunday.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy,” the statement read.

The union said its executive board and members of ATU Local 113 wish Doreen a “full and quick recovery.”

“We stand in solidarity with President DiNino and our thoughts and prayers remain with them and their family,” the statement read.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

-With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca