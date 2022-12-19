Menu

Crime

Vaughan condo where mass shooting happened was involved in tenant dispute

By Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'New details released following mass murder at Vaughan condo building'
New details released following mass murder at Vaughan condo building
WATCH: New details released following mass murder at Vaughan condo building.

A man who had launched court action against a Vaughan condo where a mass shooting took place Sunday evening is dead and the case has been stayed.

Global News was in court Monday morning where Justice Mary Vallee said Franceso Villi died on Sunday.

“My information is that Mr. Villi passed away last night, so I hear there are other details about what happened that are in the media,” Vallee said.

Referring to the court case Justice Vallee went on to say, “This particular action that he has brought against the condominium corporation and the city has been stayed.”

Read more: ‘It’s just unspeakable’: Vaughan mayor reacts to deadly mass shooting

The court clerk then asked if that also applied to the counter claim, to which the judge responded yes.

York Regional Police haven’t provided information on the gunman or a possible motive regarding the mass shooting that happened at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

Click to play video: 'Vaughan condo shooting: 6 dead, including shooter, as police investigate ‘horrendous scene’'
Vaughan condo shooting: 6 dead, including shooter, as police investigate ‘horrendous scene’

However, a number of tenants told Global News about an ongoing dispute between a tenant named Franceso Villi and the condo board.

Social media accounts run by a man who said his name is Francesco Villi include a number of videos where he goes on rambling about living conditions at his condo.

Read more: 6 dead, including 73-year-old suspect, after shooting at Vaughan condo building

Five victims were killed in the shooting Sunday evening and the 73-year-old gunman was also killed after an interaction with police.

A seventh person, a victim, was injured in the shooting and York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said Sunday night that they are expected to survive.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road, around 7:20 p.m.

Victims found on different floors, suspect shot dead in hallway: SIU

In a media briefing at noon Monday, a spokesperson for the province’s police watchdog said the gunman, who was a tenant in the building, used a semi-automatic handgun.

The Special Investigations Unit spokesperson also said the victims were found in multiple units on different floors.

The suspect was believed to have been shot dead by one officer in a hallway and there wasn’t an exchange of gunfire, the spokesperson said.

The SIU did not name the gunman, who was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Francesco Villi. View image in full screen
Francesco Villi. Facebook
Francesco Villi. View image in full screen
Francesco Villi. Facebook
