Vaughan condo where mass shooting happened was involved in tenant dispute

A man who had launched court action against a Vaughan condo where a mass shooting took place Sunday evening is dead and the case has been stayed.

Global News was in court Monday morning where Justice Mary Vallee said Franceso Villi died on Sunday.

“My information is that Mr. Villi passed away last night, so I hear there are other details about what happened that are in the media,” Vallee said.

Referring to the court case Justice Vallee went on to say, “This particular action that he has brought against the condominium corporation and the city has been stayed.”

The court clerk then asked if that also applied to the counter claim, to which the judge responded yes.

York Regional Police haven’t provided information on the gunman or a possible motive regarding the mass shooting that happened at a building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

However, a number of tenants told Global News about an ongoing dispute between a tenant named Franceso Villi and the condo board.

Social media accounts run by a man who said his name is Francesco Villi include a number of videos where he goes on rambling about living conditions at his condo.

Five victims were killed in the shooting Sunday evening and the 73-year-old gunman was also killed after an interaction with police.

A seventh person, a victim, was injured in the shooting and York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said Sunday night that they are expected to survive.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road, around 7:20 p.m.

Victims found on different floors, suspect shot dead in hallway: SIU

In a media briefing at noon Monday, a spokesperson for the province’s police watchdog said the gunman, who was a tenant in the building, used a semi-automatic handgun.

The Special Investigations Unit spokesperson also said the victims were found in multiple units on different floors.

The suspect was believed to have been shot dead by one officer in a hallway and there wasn’t an exchange of gunfire, the spokesperson said.

The SIU did not name the gunman, who was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

