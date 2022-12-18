Argentina fans in Montreal go wild watching nail-biting World Cup final

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying at Bar St-Laurent Frappe.
Montreal fans split down the middle – with French fans on one side and Argentinians on the other.
It was a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game.
READ MORE: FIFA 2022: Lionel Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
Argentina fans thought the win would come sooner, as they led the game 2-0 until the 80th minute.
That’s when France’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes to tie the match and sent the game to extra time.
After the thirty minutes of added time, which saw each team score, tension was high.
-
Kody Brown of ‘Sister Wives’ down to 1 wife — Meri Brown confirms marriage is over
-
As bandmembers die, how long can a group continue before it’s not the same group?
Penalty shots ultimately crowned the winner, and Argentina fans responded in style.
READ MORE: Argentina fans in Toronto delighted over thrilling World Cup win against France
There was hardly a dry eye in sight – but for French fans, the tears were anything but happy.
The area, known for its pro-France crowd, were left disappointed.
Comments