Canada

Argentina fans in Montreal go wild watching nail-biting World Cup final

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 6:24 pm
Click to play video: 'World Cup 2022: Argentina fans erupt in joy after Messi leads team to victory'
World Cup 2022: Argentina fans erupt in joy after Messi leads team to victory
WATCH: Fans erupted in celebration on Sunday after Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team’s first win in nearly 40 years.

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying at Bar St-Laurent Frappe.

Montreal fans split down the middle – with French fans on one side and Argentinians on the other.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game.

READ MORE: FIFA 2022: Lionel Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Argentina fans thought the win would come sooner, as they led the game 2-0 until the 80th minute.

That’s when France’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes to tie the match and sent the game to extra time.

After the thirty minutes of added time, which saw each team score, tension was high.

Penalty shots ultimately crowned the winner, and Argentina fans responded in style.

“We’re going to talk to our grandkids about how we saw [Lionel] Messi play, and we’re going to say that we saw Messi win his only World Cup, that basically cemented his status as the greatest player of all time,” said fan Lucas Bellido. “That is insane.”

READ MORE: Argentina fans in Toronto delighted over thrilling World Cup win against France

There was hardly a dry eye in sight – but for French fans, the tears were anything but happy.

The area, known for its pro-France crowd, were left disappointed.

“It’s of course a great loss for us,” said France fan Francois Rihouay. “We were hoping to have that third star, but we’ll be ok — we’ll win the next game. The next World Cup is for us.”
Click to play video: '‘We deserved it’: France fans lament after losing World Cup final to Argentina'
‘We deserved it’: France fans lament after losing World Cup final to Argentina
