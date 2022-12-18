Argentina fans in Montreal go wild watching nail-biting World Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

The atmosphere was nothing short of electrifying at Bar St-Laurent Frappe.

Montreal fans split down the middle – with French fans on one side and Argentinians on the other.

It was a rollercoaster of emotions throughout the game.

Argentina fans thought the win would come sooner, as they led the game 2-0 until the 80th minute.

That’s when France’s Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes to tie the match and sent the game to extra time.

After the thirty minutes of added time, which saw each team score, tension was high.

Penalty shots ultimately crowned the winner, and Argentina fans responded in style.

“We’re going to talk to our grandkids about how we saw [Lionel] Messi play, and we’re going to say that we saw Messi win his only World Cup, that basically cemented his status as the greatest player of all time,” said fan Lucas Bellido. “That is insane.”

There was hardly a dry eye in sight – but for French fans, the tears were anything but happy.

The area, known for its pro-France crowd, were left disappointed.