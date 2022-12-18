Menu

Sports

FIFA 2022: Lionel Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

By Steve Douglas The Associated Press
Posted December 18, 2022 1:11 pm
Click to play video: 'World Cup 101: What are the most important FIFA terms you need to know?'
World Cup 101: What are the most important FIFA terms you need to know?
WATCH ABOVE: World Cup 101: What are the most important FIFA terms you need to know? – Nov 25, 2022

Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.

Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Read more: Fans pack bars for World Cup final between France and Argentina

Now there’s no debate. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players, alongside Pele _ a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil _ and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina.

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes.

Mbappe scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappe to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick after Kingsley Coman had an attempt saved by Emi Martinez and Aurelien Tchouameni missed for France.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

