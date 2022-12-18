Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Fans pack bars for World Cup final between France and Argentina

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2022 12:11 pm

Canadian soccer fans are packing bars and donning team jerseys today as they turn out in droves to watch France try to defend its World Cup title against Argentina in the tournament’s final game.

At Cafe Diplomatico in Central Toronto, fans packed a tent on the street with rows of chairs, where a huge screen across the back wall displayed the game.

Fans had lined up down the street to get in, and cheers and boos could be heard from the tent before the match even got underway.

Read more: World Cup: Morocco fans see dream dashed as team loses semifinal against France

Shouts of “Messi!” filled the tent after Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina.

In Montreal, fans began lining up in front of downtown bars on St-Denis Street around 7 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

In front of bar Clébard, Maxime Couteaux said he got up early to cheer for France but expects to take in a close game.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Advertisement
TorontoSoccerFranceWorld CupFIFA World CupArgentina2022 World CupWorld Cup Final2022 World Cup finalArgentina-France
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers