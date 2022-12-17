Menu

Crime

One sent to hospital after Cloverdale, B.C. shooting, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 8:19 pm
Surrey shooting View image in full screen
A Surrey, B.C., shooting is being investigated by RCMP officers Saturday. Global News

One man has been sent to hospital Saturday afternoon after an apparent shooting in Cloverdale, B.C., police say.

Surrey RCMP said it received reports of a shooting in the 6400 block of 188 Street around 3:30 p.m.

Read more: Police watchdog called to Surrey, B.C. after shooting incident at traffic stop

Shortly after, a victim was located by police in the 18900 block of Fraser Highway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Pictures from the scene depict a violent shooting with apparent bullet holes in the window of an SUV.

Surrey RCMP officers were seen Saturday at a scene of an apparent shooting. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP officers were seen Saturday at a scene of an apparent shooting. Global News

Read more: Victim not expected to survive after reported shooting in Surrey, B.C. neighbourhood

A male victim was sent to hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

Police said drivers can expect traffic delays in those two areas as officers conduct their investigation.

No word from police on the motive or if the shooting was targeted.

Surrey RCMP did not provide any information regarding a suspect but did say no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact Surret RCMP at 504-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Spike in deadly domestic violence in Metro Vancouver'
Spike in deadly domestic violence in Metro Vancouver
