One sent to hospital after Cloverdale, B.C. shooting, police say

One man has been sent to hospital Saturday afternoon after an apparent shooting in Cloverdale, B.C., police say.
Surrey RCMP said it received reports of a shooting in the 6400 block of 188 Street around 3:30 p.m.
Shortly after, a victim was located by police in the 18900 block of Fraser Highway suffering from gunshot wounds.
Pictures from the scene depict a violent shooting with apparent bullet holes in the window of an SUV.
A male victim was sent to hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.
Police said drivers can expect traffic delays in those two areas as officers conduct their investigation.
No word from police on the motive or if the shooting was targeted.
Surrey RCMP did not provide any information regarding a suspect but did say no suspects are in custody.
Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact Surret RCMP at 504-599-0502.
