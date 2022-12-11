Police watchdog called to Surrey, B.C. after shooting incident at traffic stop

See more sharing options

B.C.’s police watchdog was called to a shooting incident in Surrey on Saturday.

A heavy police presence was seen Saturday afternoon for hours at the intersection of 152 Street and 100 Ave.

View image in full screen RCMP officers were conducting a traffic stop on Saturday when a gun was fired, IIO says. Global News

Police were seen surrounding a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

“The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting following a police traffic stop at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 100 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey,” IIO BC staff said in a release.

“The driver was taken to hospital with what was reported to be a self-inflicted injury. He is not expected to survive.

“The IIO has begun an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the shooting.”

Images from the scene show a sedan covered by a tent, with a pile of bloody clothes beside the car. Blood could also be seen on the inside of the driver’s door.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477.