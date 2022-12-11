Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police watchdog called to Surrey, B.C. after shooting incident at traffic stop

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 2:14 pm
An IIO official was seen on Saturday talking to RCMP officers. View image in full screen
An IIO official was seen on Saturday talking to RCMP officers. Global News

B.C.’s police watchdog was called to a shooting incident in Surrey on Saturday.

A heavy police presence was seen Saturday afternoon for hours at the intersection of 152 Street and 100 Ave.

RCMP officers were conducting a traffic stop on Saturday when a gun was fired, IIO says. View image in full screen
RCMP officers were conducting a traffic stop on Saturday when a gun was fired, IIO says. Global News

Read more: Continuing transition to Surrey Police Service would cost estimated $235M: report

Story continues below advertisement

Police were seen surrounding a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

“The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting following a police traffic stop at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 100 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey,” IIO BC staff said in a release.

“The driver was taken to hospital with what was reported to be a self-inflicted injury. He is not expected to survive.

“The IIO has begun an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions played in the shooting.”

Images from the scene show a sedan covered by a tent, with a pile of bloody clothes beside the car. Blood could also be seen on the inside of the driver’s door.

Read more: Surrey fatal stabbing victim identified, arrested husband now released: RCMP

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is asked to contact IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

Click to play video: 'IHIT deployed to fatal Coquitlam shooting'
IHIT deployed to fatal Coquitlam shooting
Advertisement
Related News
SurreySurrey RCMPIIOSurrey shootingSurrey BCIIO BCIndependent Investigations Office of BCSurrey police incident152 Street100 Avesurrey traffic stopsurrey traffic stop shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers