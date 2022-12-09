Menu

Crime

Surrey fatal stabbing victim identified, arrested husband now released: RCMP

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Woman stabbed to death, man in custody, in Newton killing'
Woman stabbed to death, man in custody, in Newton killing
Homicide investigators are piecing together the events that led to a Surrey woman's death in what sources tell Global News was a case of a domestic dispute. Neighbours describe the victim as a teacher and mother of three. Kamil Karamali reports.

RCMP have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Surrey this week as 40-year-old Harpreet Kaur.

She was found in medical distress at home in the 12700-block of 66th Avenue on Wednesday at 9:22 p.m., and her husband was arrested on the scene, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed in a Friday news conference.

The husband was released Thursday. Police are not revealing any information about the possible presence of children, out of respect for the family’s privacy, Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said.

Read more: One arrested after woman fatally stabbed at Surrey, B.C. home

“IHIT continues to gather evidence and we’re working to meet the charge approval threshold,” he said.

“I know a situation like this where there’s alleged domestic violence can certainly hit a community, so we wanted to give as much information as we can as soon as we possibly could.”

The suspect and victim had “no negative police contact” in the past that investigators know of, Pierotti added.

Click to play video: 'One person arrested after fatal stabbing in Surrey'
One person arrested after fatal stabbing in Surrey

The victim died in the hospital of multiple stab wounds, said police.

Investigators have been working “non-stop” on the file, Pierotti said, adding they had her name in the hopes it could advance the case. They are attempting to build a “timeline of her actions and history,” he said.

After the stabbing, a neighbour told Global News the victim was a teacher and mother to young children who had recently returned from a trip. Global News agreed to conceal the neighbour’s identity for safety reasons.

“She was a teacher, she was a nice woman,” they said. “She didn’t talk much about her family (to us).”

Anyone who knew the victim is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

