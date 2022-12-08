Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman fatally stabbed at Surrey, B.C. home, one arrested

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 10:42 am
Surrey stabbing View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Surrey Wednesday night. Global News

A woman died following a stabbing at a home in Surrey, B.C., police say.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of 66 Ave., police responded to a call that a person had been stabbed at home.

Read more: Suspect charged with ‘cold case’ killing of B.C. First Nations woman in Florida

Police arrived with BC Emergency Services and life-saving measures were taken to try to save the woman’s life.

She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Police located and arrested the suspect who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells,” said Sgt. Rob Maione.

“Both parties are known to each other, and there is no risk to the public.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver’s 13th homicide victim of 2022 is a 30-year-old man from Burnaby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will investigate the incident in partnership with Surrey RCMP’s serious crime unit.

RCMP officials say the area will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time” for the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Woman sent to hospital after targeted shooting in Maple Ridge'
Woman sent to hospital after targeted shooting in Maple Ridge
Related News
SurreySurrey RCMPIHITSurrey crimefatal stabbingIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey stabbingwoman stabbedBC deathSurrey deathBC fatal stabbingWoman fatal stabbing surrey
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers