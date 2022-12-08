Woman fatally stabbed at Surrey, B.C. home, one arrested

See more sharing options

A woman died following a stabbing at a home in Surrey, B.C., police say.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12700 block of 66 Ave., police responded to a call that a person had been stabbed at home.

Police arrived with BC Emergency Services and life-saving measures were taken to try to save the woman’s life.

She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

“Police located and arrested the suspect who has been transported to Surrey RCMP cells,” said Sgt. Rob Maione.

“Both parties are known to each other, and there is no risk to the public.”

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will investigate the incident in partnership with Surrey RCMP’s serious crime unit.

RCMP officials say the area will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time” for the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.